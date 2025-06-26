Live Tv
Tripti Dimri: Hot looks from simple to glam!

Tripti Dimri’s style evolution showcases her versatility, effortlessly transitioning from simple to glamorous looks. She is stunned in red carpet gowns, exuded elegance in traditional wear, and rocked casual chic outfits. Her ability to blend traditional elegance with modern style has made her a rising fashion icon.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
1/7

Sultry in white

Draped in a sheer white dress with a deep neckline, Tripti blends elegance with understated sensuality. The hair adds an irresistible edge.

2/7

Crop top chic

In this crop top and white jeans, Tripti nails the casual hot-girl aesthetic. Her toned Midriff and confident stance turn heads instantly.

3/7

Backless bombshell

In a backless gown, she leaves little to the imagination. The look is sleek, sultry, and pure red-carpet seduction.

4/7

Red alert

A bold red dress makes Tripti center of attention. Paired with a hot lip color, this look screams unapologetic glamour.

5/7

Lingerie- Inspired

Tripti rocks a lingerie inspired outfit, giving off hot couture meet boudoir vibes. A simple lip color and smoldering gaze make this look unforgettable.

6/7

High-slit siren

Tripti walks the fine line between classy and provocative in a grown with a dangerously high slit. Her legs do all the talking while her eyes keep it mysterious.

7/7

All- black allure

Tripti slays in all-black ensemble- sleek leather pants and barely- there a top. The smoldering eye makeup seals this bold, fierce look.

Disclaimer: The content provided is only for entertainment purposes, and it does not intend to harm or defame her.

