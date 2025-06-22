True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries
“Get ready to dive into the world of true crime with these 7 must-watch documentaries that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From gripping investigations to shocking revelations, these films offer a fascinating look into the world of crime and justice. With their in-depth storytelling and thought provoking insights, these documentaries are a must watch for anyone interested in true crime stories.”
Making a Murderer
A documentary series on Steven Avery's case explores the investigation and trial raises while raising questions about justice and evidence. This highly publicized and complex case has sparked discussions.
The Keepers
It investigates the unsolved murder of Sister Cesnik, exploring potential connections to a priest and featuring interviews with those who knew her. The documentary raises important questions about abuse and cover-ups, shedding light on a tragic event.
The Staircase
This documentary documents the trail of Michael Paterson, who was accused of murdering his wife. It provides intimate access to the trail and its aftermath, exploring the prosecution's case and defense while raising questions about justice.
Evil Genius
It covers the bizarre "pizza bomber heist" case, exploring the complex plot and investigation. Through interviews with those involved, the documentary raises-thought provoking questions about human behavior and motives.
Cold Case
It is a documentary series that examines real-life cold cases, featuring reenactments and interviews to explore the investigation and evidence. By shedding light on unsolved cases, the series aims to spark new leads and justice.
Wild Wild Country
It documents the rise and fall of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, exploring the cut-like following and controversies surrounding his commune. The documentary features footage and interviews, raising questions about spirituality and power.
I am a Killer
A documentary series that features interviews with inmates death row, exploring their crimes, motivations, and reflections. By sharing their stories, the series raises complex questions about justice, morality, and redemption.