Unveiling India’s Longest Train: 295 Coaches, 6 Locomotives, But No Passengers—What’s Its Name and Where Does It Operate?

Indian Railways stands out as one of the most accessible and comfortable modes of transportation available today. Each day, it operates more than 13,000 trains, connecting millions of passengers across the country. In recent years, the introduction of modern trains has revolutionized the travel experience, featuring state-of-the-art amenities and advanced technology. These new trains come equipped with enhanced safety measures, improved seating arrangements, and onboard facilities that cater to the needs of travelers, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey. As Indian Railways continues to innovate, it remains committed to providing reliable and efficient transportation solutions for everyone.
Modern Indian Train
Indian Railways is widely regarded as one of the most convenient and comfortable transportation options available. Each day, the Railways operates over 13,000 trains, making travel accessible to countless passengers. The advent of modern trains, such as the Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi, Tejas, and Rajdhani, has significantly enhanced the travel experience with their advanced features and technology. Notably, the Indian Railway system holds the distinction of being the fourth-largest in the world.
Super Vasuki
Are you aware of which train holds the title of the longest in India? Take a guess! The answer is Super Vasuki.
Super Vasuki - The Record-Setting Longest Goods Train in India
Super Vasuki is recognized as the longest train in India, extending over 3.5 kilometers and comprising a total of 295 coaches. It is celebrated as the longest freight train operated by Indian Railways.
Super Vasuki - Six Locomotives Powering India's Longest Train
Remarkably, the Super Vasuki, which comprises 295 coaches, is hauled by six locomotives operating in unison. Due to its considerable length, the entire train requires a significant amount of time to clear a railway crossing.
Super Vasuki: Essential Coal Transporter from Chhattisgarh to Nagpur
Super Vasuki plays a crucial role in transporting coal from mines to power plants throughout the country. As reported by ZeeNews, this train carries around 27,000 tons of coal in a single journey from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Rajnandgaon near Nagpur.
Super Vasuki - Named After Lord Shiva's Serpent
The Super Vasuki freight train takes about 11.20 hours to complete its journey, transporting approximately 27,000 tons of coal from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Rajnandgaon near Nagpur. The train is named after Vasuki, the serpent linked to Lord Shiva, and its elongated shape resembles a snake in motion.