NEET PG 2025 Updates

What to do now?

Focus daily on clinical subjects that include medicine, surgery, OBG. Use PYQs and image-based question practice as these dominate the paper. Finish 1-2 revisions by July 20. Focus on grand tests in the last two weeks. All the best!





