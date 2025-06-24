What happens when a Blue Whale dies? Click to Know more
The death of the largest animal on Earth marks the beginning of a new ecological journey. One should never underestimate nature. Humans do burials by burying bodies or turning them into ashes, but have you ever thought how a body of a blue whale is buried? Its a part of the beauty of nature’s recycling process and explained below.
The Floating Phase
After the death of a blue whale. its body floats on the ocean floor for sometime due to gases from decomposition.
Scavengers Dinner Time
Sharks, seabirds and fishes start coming around the whale and start feeding on it.
The Giant Falls
After the gases release, the body starts sinking deep into the ocean. This is called a "whale fall".
Scavengers stage
Again, scavengers start surrounding the body but this time, it's crabs and worms. Some fishes on the downside also join.
Bacteria Breakdown
Bacteria break downs fats present in bones in the form of releasing hydrogen sulfide, which is a feast to many organisms. This small ecosystem can last for decades, supporting 100s of species.
Back to Silence
Eventually, all that remains is bones, buried in the ocean. The process is complete.
