When Bold Went Too Far: Actors Who Regret Their On-Screen Intimacy

Bold movie scenes have become really common in Bollywood grabbing audience attention. A few of the industry’s top actors have candidly expressed about not being proud of it later. They have conveyed their regret over certain steamy or intimate scenes performed on screen.

By: ITV Intern Last Updated: June 17, 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor starred in ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Tamasha’ giving bold scenes. Where, he mentioned in his interviews about the its necessity in movies to catch eyes. Yet, he felt that some of his own scenes could have been shot with better alignment. He admitted to not repeat certain moments if provided with a second chance.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi once known as “serial kisser” of Bollywood was seen doing some really fearless scenes on screen. He revealed how he was tired of this label. Regretting the same, being set in erotic roles it restricted him from growing as a serious actor and always preferred for such roles.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor appeared in ‘Kaminey’, where he not just did some bold scenes but also felt uncomfortable watching it with his family. He made sure to be selective about his roles in the future.

Ranveer Singh

‘Befikre’ actor Ranveer Singh confessed the major focus on his kissing & intimate scenes than emotional connection. According to him, the content didn’t reflect his true values as an actor.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep was seen in ‘Jism 2’ who took the film as a challenge. He had artistic expectations but couldn’t connect to the movie due to sexuality used.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan openly criticized his “cringe-worthy” scenes in ‘Humshakals’ and ‘Race 2’. He admitted the choices not reflecting his real acting goals.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Adtiya Roy Kapur’s chemistry with Disha Patani was commendable in ‘Malang’ which he later had second thoughts about. He mentioned to use such scenes only when truly essential for the story.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

A nude scene in portrayed by Neil Nitin Mukesh in ‘Jail’ made headlines. He faced controversy for the same emotionally draining him and making him uncomfortable.


Disclaimer: This gallery is based on publicly available information and actor interviews. It is intended for entertainment purposes only, with no intent to defame or offend.

