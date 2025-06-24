Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season

Despite ongoing construction of new expressways, the core issue of potholes and cracked roads during monsoon remains unresolved. Recently, heavy rains caused craters in several cities, including a major road cave-in in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Similar incidents were reported in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. Here’s why such damage occurs.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image
1/6

Effects of Poor Drainage on Infrastructure

A waterlogged urban street showing flooding and infrastructure damage caused by an inadequate drainage system.

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image
2/6

Impact of Poor Road Sloping on Safety

A road with visible water pooling due to inadequate sloping, highlighting potential skid and drainage problems.

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image
3/6

Risks of Overloaded Vehicles

An overloaded truck on a road showing visible strain on tires and suspension, highlighting the dangers of excess weight.

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image
4/6

Monsoon Traffic Disruptions

Heavy traffic on a flooded city road during monsoon, highlighting delays and driving hazards caused by rain.

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image
5/6

How Potholes Form During Monsoon

A rain-soaked road with multiple potholes, showing damage caused by water, traffic, and poor drainage during the monsoon.

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image
6/6

Initial Cracks in Material Failure

A close-up image showing the formation of an initial crack in a material, highlighting the early stage of structural failure

Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?