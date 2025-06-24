WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights
WWE RAW on June 23, 2025 brought not just fierce battles but also high drama and major twists as road to Night of Champions heats up. From thrilling tournament wins to shocking ambushes and heartbreaking injury news, this episode had it all. Here are some important highlights and match results.
Cody Rhodes Advances to the Final
Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso securing his place in the king of the ring 2025 final in a fortified semi-finale. One step closer to becoming the King, "Cross Rhodes", Cody proved himself with his finishing move.
Jade Cargill Crushes Roxanne
Too strong for Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill ended match with her powerful move "Jade". Moving on to the Queen of the Ring Final, she is ready to rule the ring.
Becky Lynch Retains via DQ
Keeping Women's International Title, Becky Lynch did made a spot but not in a clean way. On interference by Lyra Valkyria during Becky vs. Bayley, the match ended in disqualification.
Rhea Ripley Ambushed by Judgement Day
Attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez from Judgement day, Rhea Ripley was caught by all and leaving her hurt at ringside. Keeping the temperature high, fight is getting more serious before the Night of Champions.
Bron Breakker Destroys Penta
Without holding back in match against Penta, Bron Breakker knocked the former showing him how serious he can be. Rollin's team is sending a strong message.
Seth Rollins' Faction Fires First Shot
RAW started with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed speaking to the crowd promising to take over the RAW and warning every superstar to stay away from their way.
Finalists Set for Night of Champions
The Finalists are all set for the finale. Cody Rhodes will be facing Randy Orton for King of the Ring and Jade Cargill will take on Asuka for Queen of the Ring. Now the question is who will win the crowns?
Liv Morgan Injured, Out Indefinitely
Here comes the bad news for the fans of Liv Morgan. Getting injured on RAW and now needing shoulder surgery, she will not been seen fighting for some time. Everybody is wishing her a quick recovery and get back with her spark all healed.
Disclaimer: All match outcomes and images are based on WWE's official broadcast of RAW on June 23,2025. This gallery is for informational and fan engagement purposes only. All rights belong to WWE.