  • Underrated Web Shows That Deserve Your Attention

Underrated Web Shows That Deserve Your Attention

These underrated web shows are hidden gems that deserve more attention. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter thrills with crime and corruption, while Black Warrant explores Tihar Jail’s harsh realities. Babish delivers a gripping Bengali murder mystery, and Ayana Mane mixes supernatural suspense with dark family secrets. Lighthearted yet meaningful, Bruh – Dil, Dosti, Pyaar Vyaar portrays youthful urban life, and Contract Marriage follows a housewife’s inspiring journey toward independence.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
1/7

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Intense crime thriller in Bengal with IPS Arjun fighting criminals and political corruption.

Black Warrant
2/7

Black Warrant

Prison drama exposing harsh realities inside Tihar Jail through a young jailer's moral dilemmas.

Rangbaaz: The Lost Chapter
3/7

Rangbaaz: The Lost Chapter

Crime saga exploring the rise of powerful gangsters, politics, and law enforcement clashes in India.

Ayana Mane
4/7

Ayana Mane

Supernatural psychological thriller set in Karnataka’s misty mountains, involving family curses and dark secrets.

Bruh – Dil, Dosti, Pyaar Vyaar
5/7

Bruh – Dil, Dosti, Pyaar Vyaar

Youthful slice-of-life comedy on friendship, love, and ambitions in urban India’s youth culture.

Contract Marriage
6/7

Contract Marriage

Housewife’s self-discovery story after marriage crisis, transitioning to independence and newfound freedom.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The series information is based on publicly available descriptions. Viewer opinions and preferences may vary. Show availability and storylines are subject to change on streaming platforms.

