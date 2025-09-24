Underrated Web Shows That Deserve Your Attention
These underrated web shows are hidden gems that deserve more attention. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter thrills with crime and corruption, while Black Warrant explores Tihar Jail’s harsh realities. Babish delivers a gripping Bengali murder mystery, and Ayana Mane mixes supernatural suspense with dark family secrets. Lighthearted yet meaningful, Bruh – Dil, Dosti, Pyaar Vyaar portrays youthful urban life, and Contract Marriage follows a housewife’s inspiring journey toward independence.
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
Intense crime thriller in Bengal with IPS Arjun fighting criminals and political corruption.
Black Warrant
Prison drama exposing harsh realities inside Tihar Jail through a young jailer's moral dilemmas.
Rangbaaz: The Lost Chapter
Crime saga exploring the rise of powerful gangsters, politics, and law enforcement clashes in India.
Ayana Mane
Supernatural psychological thriller set in Karnataka’s misty mountains, involving family curses and dark secrets.
Bruh – Dil, Dosti, Pyaar Vyaar
Youthful slice-of-life comedy on friendship, love, and ambitions in urban India’s youth culture.
Contract Marriage
Housewife’s self-discovery story after marriage crisis, transitioning to independence and newfound freedom.
Disclaimer
The series information is based on publicly available descriptions. Viewer opinions and preferences may vary. Show availability and storylines are subject to change on streaming platforms.