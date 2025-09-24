Underrated Web Shows That Deserve Your Attention

These underrated web shows are hidden gems that deserve more attention. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter thrills with crime and corruption, while Black Warrant explores Tihar Jail’s harsh realities. Babish delivers a gripping Bengali murder mystery, and Ayana Mane mixes supernatural suspense with dark family secrets. Lighthearted yet meaningful, Bruh – Dil, Dosti, Pyaar Vyaar portrays youthful urban life, and Contract Marriage follows a housewife’s inspiring journey toward independence.