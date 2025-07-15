- Home>
- Photos»
- Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel
Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel
Bollywood has seen several moments where actresses in bikinis stirred controversy by revealing more than expected, whether through bold fashion choices or wardrobe mishaps. While some moments were accidental, others were deliberate attention grabbed, reflecting the industry’s complex relationship with glamour, publicity, and cultural norms.
Esha Gupta
Oops at the beach
She fac e backlash after posting a bold bikini photo that some fans found too revealing. The image quickly went viral, igniting a debate over bold fashion in Indian celebrity culture.
Poonam Pandey
Deliberate drama
She is known for her provocative style, Poonam Pandey often walks the line between bold and controversial. Blurring the line between publicity and overexposure.
Kareena Kapoor
Bikini shock in Tashan
She stunned her fans with her size zero bikini look in Tashan, but some critics felt the outfit was over revealing for mai stream actress at the time.
Mandira Bedi
Unintended slip
Actress and Tv host Mandira Bedi experienced a wardrobe malfunction that exposed more than intended. It brought attention to the risks of daring fashion choices.
Neha Dhupia
Bikini in Julie
It attracted both admiration and criticism. Some felt her appearance crossed a line for traditional Bollywood standards but it also established herself image as a fearless actress.
Rakhi Sawant
Red carpet risk
She features a bikini style top, raised eyebrows for revealing too much. While she is known for her daring fashion, but this outfit sparked criticism.
Mallika Sherawat
To bold in murder
She made waves with her bold appearance in Murder, including a steamy bikini scene that was considered too explicit by some viewers.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.