LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel

Bollywood has seen several moments where actresses in bikinis stirred controversy by revealing more than expected, whether through bold fashion choices or wardrobe mishaps. While some moments were accidental, others were deliberate attention grabbed, reflecting the industry’s complex relationship with glamour, publicity, and cultural norms.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
1/8

Esha Gupta

Oops at the beach
She fac e backlash after posting a bold bikini photo that some fans found too revealing. The image quickly went viral, igniting a debate over bold fashion in Indian celebrity culture.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
2/8

Poonam Pandey

Deliberate drama
She is known for her provocative style, Poonam Pandey often walks the line between bold and controversial. Blurring the line between publicity and overexposure.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
3/8

Kareena Kapoor

Bikini shock in Tashan
She stunned her fans with her size zero bikini look in Tashan, but some critics felt the outfit was over revealing for mai stream actress at the time.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
4/8

Mandira Bedi

Unintended slip
Actress and Tv host Mandira Bedi experienced a wardrobe malfunction that exposed more than intended. It brought attention to the risks of daring fashion choices.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
5/8

Neha Dhupia

Bikini in Julie
It attracted both admiration and criticism. Some felt her appearance crossed a line for traditional Bollywood standards but it also established herself image as a fearless actress.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
6/8

Rakhi Sawant

Red carpet risk
She features a bikini style top, raised eyebrows for revealing too much. While she is known for her daring fashion, but this outfit sparked criticism.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
7/8

Mallika Sherawat

To bold in murder
She made waves with her bold appearance in Murder, including a steamy bikini scene that was considered too explicit by some viewers.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery
Unforgettable Moments When Bollywood Actresses Crossed The line In Bikinis: To Hot To Handel - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?