Unforgettable Wardrobe Mishaps at the Met Gala: The Top 5 Moments
The Met Gala, known for its extravagant fashion and dazzling celebrity appearances, is not just a showcase of stunning outfits but also a stage for unexpected wardrobe mishaps. Over the years, several high-profile attendees have experienced memorable fashion faux pas that left audiences both amused and shocked. From unexpected slips to daring designs that didn’t quite hold up, these incidents became iconic moments in Met Gala history. This photo gallery highlights the top five wardrobe malfunctions that turned heads and sparked conversations, reminding us that even the most glamorous events can come with their share of surprises. Join us as we take a closer look at these unforgettable moments that added an extra layer of excitement to the already illustrious Met Gala.
Camila Cabello's Icy Fashion Mishap at the Met Gala
In this captivating image, Camila Cabello is seen holding a melting block of ice, which became her makeshift accessory after her original piece broke moments before a photo opportunity at the 2024 Met Gala. The scene captures both the elegance and spontaneity of the evening.
Kim Kardashian's Flying Nail Extension at the Met Gala
In this striking image, Kim Kardashian is captured mid-adjustment of her corset top, just as one of her elaborately styled nail extensions takes flight. The moment encapsulates the unexpected nature of high fashion and the humor that can arise from wardrobe malfunctions.
Kylie Jenner’s Taped Shoes at the Met Gala
In this captivating image, Kylie Jenner is seen showcasing her stunning Met Gala outfit, while a visual hint of her taped shoes peeks through. Her Instagram story revealed the behind-the-scenes efforts to keep her look flawless, highlighting the challenges of high fashion.
Ashley Graham's Wardrobe Mishap at the Met Gala
In this striking image, Ashley Graham is captured on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, exuding confidence despite experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. Her expression reflects both elegance and the unexpected challenges that come with high-fashion events.
Kim Kardashian's Dress Train Incident at the Met Gala
In this captivating image, Kim Kardashian is seen gracefully navigating the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Just moments before, a security guard inadvertently stepped on the train of her exquisite dress, creating an unexpected yet memorable moment during the glamorous event.