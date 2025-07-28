6 Unique and Unbelievable Airbnb Stays Around the World That You Can Actually Book

  • Home>
Looking to stay somewhere more exciting than a regular hotel? From treehouses in the jungle to underwater rooms, Airbnb offers some truly unique stays around the world. These 10 picks will make your next vacation unforgettable.

July 28, 2025
1/7

Converted 1895 Railway Carriage, Manchester, UK

A restored Victorian train carriage nestled in an old station near Peak District National Park.
Cozy kitchenette, log burner, stylish decor—and feels more boutique than hotel.

2/7

Quetzalcoatl's Nest, Mexico city, Mexico

A snake shaped building inspired by Aztec mythology, designed by architect Javier Senosiain. It features mosaic interiors, organic architecture, gardens, and wellness vibes- you can tour the adjacent Quetzalcoatl Park too.

3/7

Yellow Submarin, New Zealand

A whimsical submarine themed pod suspended among redwoods north of Wellington. It is perfect for Beatles fans: porthole windows themed decor, and compact living with a literal twist.

4/7

Airship, Sacred Valley, Peru

Transparent capsules cling to cliff faces over Cusco's Sacred Valley, accessible via climb or zipline. It offers panoramic Andean vistas, includes meals, and adrenaline charged romance.

5/7

Kakslauttanen Glass Igloo, Finnish Lapland

Thermal glass domes under the Arctic sky—ideal for watching the Northern Lights from bed.
Eco-built to blend warmth with stellar views in a remote winter wonderland.

6/7

The Seashell House (Casa Caracol), Isla Mujeres, Mexico

A conversation-starting seashell-shaped villa perched on the water’s edge. Curved walls, mosaic interiors, private pool, and direct beach access for maximum photo impact.

7/7

