Unsealed And Unfiltered: Famous Faces In Newly Released Epstein Photos
On Dec 12, 2025, the House Democrats made available to the public nineteen images belonging to the private collection of Jeffrey Epstein. The pictures illustrate his famous social knot consisting of, among others, world leaders and business tycoons, all this in the context of the ongoing struggle for transparency.
Donald Trump
The release includes at least three photos of Trump. One is a black-and-white image where he is standing with several women whose faces have been redacted; others show him in social settings with Epstein and unidentified women.
Bill Clinton & Ghislaine Maxwell
A notable photo features former President Bill Clinton smiling alongside Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. This specific photograph reportedly bears Clinton's signature.
Bill Gates Connections
One photograph shows Bill Gates standing with the former British Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor). Another previously discussed item in the estate was a dollar bill signed by Gates with the message "I was wrong!"
Steve Bannon Appearances
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon appears in multiple photos. One is a "mirror selfie" including both Bannon and Epstein, while another shows Epstein sitting behind a desk facing Bannon.
Woody Allen on Set
Several images feature filmmaker Woody Allen. One captures him on what appears to be a movie set with Epstein, and another shows Allen in conversation with Steve Bannon
Novelty "Trump Condoms"
Novelty "Trump Condoms": One of the more bizarre images shows a bowl of novelty condoms with Donald Trump's likeness on the packaging, accompanied by a sign that reads "Trump Condom $4.50."
Victim Privacy & Redactions
The committee has heavily redacted the faces of women in many of the photos to protect the identities of potential survivors.
Larry Summers & Richard Branson
The release also includes images of former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson in social proximity to Epstein.
Committee Motivation
Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia stated the release aims to end a "White House cover-up" and pressure the Department of Justice for a full, unredacted release of all Epstein-related files.
Explicit Items & Bondage Books
The batch includes photos of Epstein's personal belongings, such as sex toys, restraints, and a book on "shibari" (Japanese bondage).