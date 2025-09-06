Unseen Photos: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Immersion Procession Mumbai’s Biggest Ganesh Visarjan
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Immersion Procession: The Lalbaugcha Raja’s Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession begins in Mumbai, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. A massive crowd attends the immersion procession with full devotion and excitement to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. Take a look at unseen pics of Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja, which lights up Mumbai.
Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja
The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja has begun in Mumbai as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
Massive Crowd Attends Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja
A massive crowd of devotees has gathered in the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesh idol.
Dhol and Nagada in Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja
The sound of dhol and nagada is filling the air as devotees joyfully participate in the immersion procession.
Cities Participating in Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja
Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, are participating in the last day of the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja.
Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja at Ganesh Gully
The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Gully is also underway.
Vermillion During Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja
A massive amount of vermillion spreads on the idol of Lord Ganesh of Lalbaugcha Raja. Not only the idol but devotees also play with the vermillion.
Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan
Devotees are bidding farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja with happy tears, crackers, and flowers. From Mukesh Ambani to Raymond, Ceo Gautam Hari Singhania visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers.