Unseen Photos: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Immersion Procession Mumbai’s Biggest Ganesh Visarjan

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Immersion Procession: The Lalbaugcha Raja’s Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession begins in Mumbai, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. A massive crowd attends the immersion procession with full devotion and excitement to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. Take a look at unseen pics of Ganesh Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja, which lights up Mumbai.