Unseen Pregnancy Moments & Baby Shower Details

Celebrity moms-to-be celebrated their baby showers with style and elegance. Drashti Dhami’s lunar-themed baby shower featured a stunning blue dress and adorable nail art, while Disha Parmar rocked a lavender off-shoulder dress at her August 2023 celebration. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s traditional Assamese baby shower was a beautiful blend of culture and joy. Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya held a private baby shower in 2018.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
1/6

Drashti Dhami

A baby shower with romantic themes was organized in anticipation of the child's October birth. With Nakuul Mehta being among the friends who attended, the soon-to-be mother glowed in a glittering blue gown. The fans had earlier been left baffled by an announcement video.

2/6

Disha Parmar

She was a vision in a lavender off-the-shoulder dress at a gorgeous baby shower in August 2023. Her husband Rahul Vaidya joined in on the fun by even sporting a fake baby bump! She has always flaunted her chic maternity style.

3/6

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

She had the perfect backdrop for a vintage baby shower. She dressed up in a blush-pink silk saree for Assamese tradition, and her husband lovingly cradled her bump amidst the dreamy pink and blue decor.

4/6

Somya Seth

Somya Seth sported a beige dress to flaunt her baby bump at her baby shower. Joyful moments were caught at the small-scale home party with husband Shubham and son Ayden, which was decorated in pink and gold.

5/6

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka herself has not stepped out to make the pregnancy announcement, but in April 2018, allegedly to the initial surprise of the audience, she and Vivek Dahiya did have a baby shower for close friends.

6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on public appearances and may not reflect the current or accurate details about the celebrities' personal lives or careers.

