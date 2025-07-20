LIVE TV
Uorfi Javed Lip Filler Gone Wrong? Here’s The Full Story

Uorfi Javed is never shy. She always comes out and speaks the truth. From showing her fillers to painful dissolving sessions and allergic reactions, she has been open about every step of her transformation journey. Here is a breakdown of her full cosmetic journey.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
1/8

Started lip fillers at 18

Uorfi Javed began her cosmetic journey with lip fillars at just 18. She said she did not research much and went for what was cheap. She wanted a fuller pout like celebrities.

2/8

Went to cheap clinics

She visited low cost clinics without verifying credientials. Fillers were done incorrectly leading to uneven lips and swelling. She publicly admitted her mistake.

3/8

Botched lip fillers over time

She began looking unnatural and swollen in some of her photos. Her fillers migrated and distorted her lip and jaw structure. She still kept posting instead of hiding it.

4/8

Tried under eye fillers

She got fillers under her eyes to reduce dark circles or hollowness. But it did not give her the results she wanted. She said it made her look worse.

5/8

Got Filler dissolution done

Then she decided to dissolve her lip and face fillers after 9 years. She shared raw and unfiltered pictures of her swollen face during recovery, calling it the process "the most painful thing ever".

6/8

Facial swelling due to Allergies

She clarified that her facial performance was not just from fillers, she suffers from severe allergies that cause visible swelling. She is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment for it.

7/8

Still supports cosmetic enhancements

She said she learned the hard way after years of bad filler work. But, she still supports cosmetic procedures for self confidence. She believes in doing it with trusted professionals only.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised. No harm or defamation is intended.

