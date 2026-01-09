LIVE TV
  • Upcoming Celebrity Tours & Concerts Around the World

Explore the most exciting celebrity tours and concerts of 2026! From Bruno Mars’ global stadium trek to Ed Sheeran and Olivia Dean, catch worldwide live music events here. 

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 9, 2026 21:46:29 IST
Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour
1/8

Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour

Iconic pop-funk superstar Bruno Mars launches The Romantic Tour, his first worldwide stadium tour in years, spanning North America and Europe in 2026, featuring special guest performers and massive arenas.

Ed Sheeran: Loop Tour
2/8

Ed Sheeran: Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour continues through 2026 across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania in support of his new album Play, blending heartfelt ballads with global pop hits.

Olivia Dean: The Art of Loving Live
3/8

Olivia Dean: The Art of Loving Live

Rising neo-soul star Olivia Dean brings The Art of Loving Live to arenas worldwide, promoting her acclaimed album with soulful performances and strong international audience engagement.

Florence + The Machine: Everybody Scream Tour
4/8

Florence + The Machine: Everybody Scream Tour

English indie rock favourites Florence + The Machine take to Europe and North America with their Everybody Scream Tour, showcasing dynamic stage visuals and fan-favourite anthems.

Aitana: Cuarto Azul World Tour
5/8

Aitana: Cuarto Azul World Tour

Spanish pop sensation Aitana embarks on her Cuarto Azul World Tour, hitting major cities in Europe, North America, and Latin America with vibrant performances and new material.

Marina: The Princess of Power Tour
6/8

Marina: The Princess of Power Tour

Welsh pop artist Marina extends her worldwide run with The Princess of Power Tour, captivating audiences across North America, Europe, and South America with dynamic performances scheduled through early 2026.

K-Pop & Asian Acts on Tour
7/8

K-Pop & Asian Acts on Tour

Big Asian acts like Blackpink wrap their Deadline World Tour, while groups like TREASURE and TXT bring electrifying performances across Japan and beyond, part of a booming global live circuit.

Legendary Rock & Major One-Off Concerts
8/8

Legendary Rock & Major One-Off Concerts

Classic innovators like My Chemical Romance and global legends appear in international shows, while special events feature Christina Aguilera and Wu-Tang Clan in the UAE, adding variety to 2026’s concert calendar.

Tags:

