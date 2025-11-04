Latest South Indian Film Releases in Theatres This Week (November 3-November 9, 2025) in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & More: From The Girlfriend to Aaromaley
The first week of November brings a massive wave of South Indian releases across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. You will be surprised with new faces and fresh stories! From romantic dramas to intense psychological thrillers, here’s a list of top 6 South Indian films releasing in theatres this week (November 3, 2025 to November 9, 2025).
The Girlfriend (Telugu)
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is a romantic drama following an emotional journey of love, heartbreak and rediscovery.
Kattalan (Malayalam/Telugu)
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is a bilingual film blending Malayalam realism and Telugu intensity. The story revolves around a forest officer and mysterious disappearances. It is a mix of mystery and action.
Anaganagaa Oka Rowdy (Telugu)
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is an action-packed drama with a mix of crime and emotion. It is appealing to fans of action-driven Telugu cinema.
Vrusshabha (Malayalam/Telugu bilingual)
It will be released on November 6, 2025. It is set in a fantasy realm with themes of legacy, power and destiny. It is a big budget mythological action drama produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Jatadhara (Telugu)
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is an action-mystery featuring Sree Vishnu in a fierce look. It centers around a vigilante with divine undertones inspired by Lord Shiva.
Aaromaley (Tamil)
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is a heartfelt romantic drama that explores love, longing and emotional healing. It features a fresh pairing that's already winning hearts through soulful music.
