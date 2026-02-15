Upcoming OTT Releases This Week (16 Feb,2026-22 Feb,2026)- What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5
This week’s OTT lineup is bringing everything from shocking true crime to explosive action and desi comedy drama. A chilling real-life murder case, a high-intensity action hero’s return, and a romantic reality twist are ready to dominate your watchlist. From Hollywood thrillers to binge-worthy Indian dramas, streaming platforms are dropping must-watch titles back to back.
OTT Releases This Week (16 February, 2026-22 February, 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.
American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix
Release Date: 17 February
Genre: True crime documentary
A three-part docuseries examining the 2021 disappearance and murder of travel vlogger Gabby Petito.
Reacher Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 20 February
Genre: Action, crime thriller
Jack Reacher returns for a new mission involving dangerous enemies and undercover operations.
Oops! Ab Kya? on Jio Hotstar
Release Date: 20 February
Genre: Comedy-drama, romance
Hindi adaptation inspired by Jane the Virgin.
Follows a woman whose life turns chaotic after an accidental pregnancy.
Offline Love on Netflix
Release Date: 18 February
Genre: Romantic reality / relationship series
Explores modern relationships formed without digital distractions.
Crime Beat on ZEE5
Release Date: 21 February
Genre: Crime thriller
Centers on a journalist uncovering the return of a notorious gangster.
