  Upcoming OTT Releases This Week (16 Feb,2026-22 Feb,2026)- What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

Upcoming OTT Releases This Week (16 Feb,2026-22 Feb,2026)- What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

This week’s OTT lineup is bringing everything from shocking true crime to explosive action and desi comedy drama. A chilling real-life murder case, a high-intensity action hero’s return, and a romantic reality twist are ready to dominate your watchlist. From Hollywood thrillers to binge-worthy Indian dramas, streaming platforms are dropping must-watch titles back to back.

Published: February 15, 2026 15:32:14 IST
OTT Releases This Week (16 February, 2026-22 February, 2026)
Upcoming OTT Releases This Week (16 Feb,2026-22 Feb,2026)- What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (16 February, 2026-22 February, 2026)

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.

American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix
American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix

Release Date: 17 February
Genre: True crime documentary

A three-part docuseries examining the 2021 disappearance and murder of travel vlogger Gabby Petito.

Reacher Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video
Reacher Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 20 February
Genre: Action, crime thriller

Jack Reacher returns for a new mission involving dangerous enemies and undercover operations.

Oops! Ab Kya? on Jio Hotstar
Oops! Ab Kya? on Jio Hotstar

Release Date: 20 February
Genre: Comedy-drama, romance

Hindi adaptation inspired by Jane the Virgin.
Follows a woman whose life turns chaotic after an accidental pregnancy.

Offline Love on Netflix
Offline Love on Netflix

Release Date: 18 February
Genre: Romantic reality / relationship series

Explores modern relationships formed without digital distractions.

Crime Beat on ZEE5
Crime Beat on ZEE5

Release Date: 21 February
Genre: Crime thriller

Centers on a journalist uncovering the return of a notorious gangster.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

