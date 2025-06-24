NEET PG 2025 Updates
NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG diploma courses in India. With thousands of medical graduates appearing every year, it’s important for aspirants to secure a top rank and stay up-to-date with the latest changes. A clear revision of high ranking topics and repeated revision is required as the competition is huge.
Exam Date Rescheduled
The exam was supposed to be on June 15,2025 but it got postponed to August 3,2025. The Supreme Court emphasized that no further extensions shall be granted.
Single Shift Arrangement
NEET PG 2025 will be conducted in single-shift only, from timing 9 AM to 12:30 PM. It will ensure fairness and consistency.
Application Final Edit Window
A final chance will be provided to edit application details. The option will be available from June 20 to June 22.
Exam City Resubmission Window
NBEMS reopened the exam city preference window from June 13 to June 17. This reselection is mandatory for all candidates and will be treated as a first-come, first-served basis. This is to accommodate more test centers.
What to do now?
Focus daily on clinical subjects that include medicine, surgery, OBG. Use PYQs and image-based question practice as these dominate the paper. Finish 1-2 revisions by July 20. Focus on grand tests in the last two weeks. All the best!
Disclaimer-All content available is only for informative or general knowledge purpose only. The dates may vary over time. Check official website before conforming anything. The information was derived from publicly available sources only. No copyright infringement intended.