7 Stunning Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas Inspired by Urfi Javed’s Bold Ethnic Style

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style with seven vibrant, Urfi Javed-inspired ethnic outfit ideas, from traditional sarees to modern co-ord sets. It is perfect for festive family gatherings or casual celebrations.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
1/8

Red and Green Saree

An age-old and sophisticated choice for Rakhi, this traditional red saree paired with a green blouse embodies festive elegance, making it ideal for a family function.

2/8

Colorful Lehenga Set

A fun and trendy lehenga featuring a bright printed skirt and an adorned crop top, providing a sleek and trendy appearance for the celebrations.

3/8

Blue and White Kurta Set

A stylish yet cozy blue and white striped kurta set, great for a low-key Rakhi celebration at home or a family get-together at a restaurant.

4/8

Bright Leheriya-Inspired Outfit

A bold and statement-making leheriya-inspired top and skirt with a dupatta of the same color, perfect for those who prefer bright colors and modern ethnic fusion.

5/8

Yellow and Purple Punjabi Suit

A bright yellow Punjabi suit with purple detailing and a long dupatta, providing a vibrant and ethnic appearance apt for a celebratory Rakhi festival.

6/8

Pink Salwar Suit

A peaceful and elegant pink salwar suit, ideal for an elegant yet relaxed Rakhi attire, appropriate for both religious rituals and family events.

7/8

Printed Co-ord Set

A striking and trendy printed co-ord set, best for those looking for a unique and cozy outfit that will make them stand out fashionably.

8/8

Disclaimer

This is for style inspiration only. Outfit choices are subjective, and readers are advised to dress according to personal comfort, cultural preferences, and occasion suitability.

