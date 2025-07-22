Welcome to India’s ‘Twin Town’! This Village Has One of The Highest Numbers of Twins in the World

- Home>
In India, we have a twin village, yes, you heard it right! We all have heard about the cleanest village, or the safest village. Let me tell you about India’s most famous village for having the highest twin rate. Which has more than 400 pairs of twins.
Kodinhi- India’s "Twin Village"
Kodinhi Village of Malappuram district in Kerala is the most famous village for having the highest twin rate. Kodhini is also often known as the ‘Twin Village’, or ‘Twin Town’.
Kodinhi Records- 400 Pairs of Twins
According to the reports, Kodinhi has more than 400 pairs of twins from 2000 families, which means about 45 out of every 1,000 births result in twins.
India’s Low Twin Rate
Kodnihi received highly international recognition amid a large number of twins, despite India being among one of the lowest twinning rates in the world.
Another Village Known for Twin Count- Mohammadpur Umri Village
After Kodnihi, there is another notable village which also has an unassuming community of twins, Mohammadpur Umri, near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
Mohammadpur Umri Records- 33 Pairs of Twins
Total population of Mohammadpur Umri is nearly 600 people and has approximately 33 pairs of twins, which means 60 out of every 1000 births result in twins, making it one of the highest recorded in India.
Which has the highest twin rate?
Although Mohamadpur Umri has a high twin rate, Kodnihi gained more global fame and has been studied better by researchers.
Reason Behind the Mystery
Even after several studies, researchers are still investigating the main cause. If it's related to their genetics, diet, or some environmental factors.
