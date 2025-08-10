LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour

Urvashi Rautela is an icon. She loves to play with colors and look glamorous all the time. Here are Top 7 looks of Urvashi Rautela in pink that will make you fall in love with her fashion sense!

By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
1/8

Princess in Pink

Urvashi carries the voluminous ruffles with grace, turning this dress into a showstopper. She looks dreamy yet glamorous. Her headband and gloves complement the outfit without overpowering.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
2/8

Corset mini dress

Her corset dress is creating a chic statement. The dress hugs her figure, highlighting her natural grace. She blends sophistication with drama, making the dress unforgettable.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
3/8

Ruffle dress

Pink really suits Urvashi. Dhr brings out the best of the color, making it pop against her radiant skin tone. She transformed the dress from a piece of fabric into a moment of art.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
4/8

Sexy in sleeveless dress

The balance between softness and structure makes her look effortlessly chic. The fabric catches the light perfectly, adding a soft glow. The silhouette hugs her figure in a graceful manner.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
5/8

Goddess in Pink

The flow of the dress gives her a goddess like appearance on camera. The way she carries the dress elevates it to red carpet magic. Every stitch and embellishment tells a story of high end glamour.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
6/8

Urvashi in saree

She looks gorgeous in the soft baby pink saree. The sheer, delicate drape enhances her feminine charm. The shimmer of silver makes her flow like a vision of elegance.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
7/8

Sexy slit dress

This one looks very flattering and beautifully highlights Urvashi's curves. Her minimal yet statement accessories balance out the dress. Holding wine in her hand, she looks like a boss lady in this look.

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?