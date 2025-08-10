Urvashi Rautela Looking Hot In Pink: 7 Outfits That Scream Glamour
Urvashi Rautela is an icon. She loves to play with colors and look glamorous all the time. Here are Top 7 looks of Urvashi Rautela in pink that will make you fall in love with her fashion sense!
Princess in Pink
Urvashi carries the voluminous ruffles with grace, turning this dress into a showstopper. She looks dreamy yet glamorous. Her headband and gloves complement the outfit without overpowering.
Corset mini dress
Her corset dress is creating a chic statement. The dress hugs her figure, highlighting her natural grace. She blends sophistication with drama, making the dress unforgettable.
Ruffle dress
Pink really suits Urvashi. Dhr brings out the best of the color, making it pop against her radiant skin tone. She transformed the dress from a piece of fabric into a moment of art.
Sexy in sleeveless dress
The balance between softness and structure makes her look effortlessly chic. The fabric catches the light perfectly, adding a soft glow. The silhouette hugs her figure in a graceful manner.
Goddess in Pink
The flow of the dress gives her a goddess like appearance on camera. The way she carries the dress elevates it to red carpet magic. Every stitch and embellishment tells a story of high end glamour.
Urvashi in saree
She looks gorgeous in the soft baby pink saree. The sheer, delicate drape enhances her feminine charm. The shimmer of silver makes her flow like a vision of elegance.
Sexy slit dress
This one looks very flattering and beautifully highlights Urvashi's curves. Her minimal yet statement accessories balance out the dress. Holding wine in her hand, she looks like a boss lady in this look.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.