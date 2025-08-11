LIVE TV
  • Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Blue Outfits: Iconic Dresses You Can’t Miss

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Blue Outfits: Iconic Dresses You Can’t Miss

Urvashi Rautela looks beautiful in everything! Whether it’s blue or pink, she’s known for her iconic fashion sense and pretty looks. Here is a list of 7 blue-colored sexy dresses worn by Urvashi Rautela.
Blue princess gown

Urvashi is wearing an off-shoulder princess gown. It is a rich blue fabric that shines under the lighting, making Urvashi glow.

Blue bodycon

She is wearing a one shoulder design adding drama to the look. A thigh high slit showing her sexy legs and making the look intimidating. The silver clutch provided the perfect contrast to the dress.

Blue tank neck gown

Urvashi wore a sleek tank neck silhouette with shimmering silver details. She's wearing bold jewellery including rings, bracelets and dangling earrings that add sparkle and edge to the look. She's wearing bold makeup to amplify the glamorous vibe.

Royalty in Blue

Urvashi wore a deep V-neck that makes her look like royalty. The bodycon fit enhances her curves flawlessly. Dazzling diamonds around her neck elevate the overall luxury look.

Blue shimmer dress

She is wearing a glittering fabric that catches light with every movement. The deep neck creates a striking neckline. Her signature "shhh" pose adds mysterious vibes to the look.

Blue co-ord set

Urvashi wore an off-shoulder blouse with a subtle sparkle. The long skirt balances the structure with softness. It is a perfect blend of modern and classy aesthetics.

Blue jumpsuit look on Urvashi

She's wearing a corset-style bodice accentuating her curves and waist. The sleek jumpsuit gives a trendy, edgy vibe.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

