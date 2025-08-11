7 Times Urvashi Rautela Proved She’s Bollywood’s Boldest Fashion Icon

Urvashi Rautela is Bollywood’s glamorous diva, celebrated for her bold fashion, flawless beauty, and sizzling dance performances. With global beauty titles, a trendsetting wardrobe, and an enviable fitness regime, she continues to redefine style and elegance. Her massive social media following, captivating screen presence, and fearless fashion choices make her one of the most talked-about and admired style icons in the entertainment industry.