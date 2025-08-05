  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection

Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress her fans with her bold choices. She doesn’t just carry handbags, she carries moments. From labubu dolls to ice cream shaped clutches, here is a list of 7 bags from Urvashi’s bag collection:

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
1/8

Labubu handbag

Urvashi is holding a Birkin handbag decorated with Labubu dolls. It is a kind of fashion statement these days. Labubu dolls are collectible characters from "The Monsters" series.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
2/8

Parrot clutch

Urvashi appeared at Cannes Day 1 with a unique Parrot shaped clutch, designed by Judith Leiber. The accessory was fully embellished with gems and crystals to resemble a vibrant tropical bird and keep up the red carpet energy.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
3/8

Mini bikini clutch

Urvashi returned to Cannes with a tiny gold clutch designed by Judith Leiber. It is crafted in the shape of a bikini bust with crystal gems and diamond detailing. The mini bag surprised many for its shape and size, getting mixed reviews online.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
4/8

Pink box clutch

Urvashi is wearing a dramatic black gown with a striking pink box shaped clutch. The bag compliments the black gown with its vibrant color. It is blending elegance with camp.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
5/8

Ice cream clutch

Urvashi is seen wearing a one shoulder lilac gown with a small ice cream clutch. It is a white chocolate coated ice cream bar with chocolate drizzle and nuts. Fun fact, it is made with real crystals or rhinestones.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
6/8

Electric blue bag

This bag looks like a structured metal wireframe in bright electric blue color. Its shape mimics a futuristic birdcage which she styled with a sleek, minimal outfit. It is perfect for fashion events or red carpet style glamor.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
7/8

Silver clutch

Urvashi wore a dark blue sequin outfit with a silver clutch which perfectly complements the cool tones of the sequin. Together, the blue and silver combo gives "I'm going to the disco" energy.

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery
Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?