Unseen Pics Of Urvashi Rautela Flaunting Her Unique Handbag Collection
Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress her fans with her bold choices. She doesn’t just carry handbags, she carries moments. From labubu dolls to ice cream shaped clutches, here is a list of 7 bags from Urvashi’s bag collection:
Labubu handbag
Urvashi is holding a Birkin handbag decorated with Labubu dolls. It is a kind of fashion statement these days. Labubu dolls are collectible characters from "The Monsters" series.
Parrot clutch
Urvashi appeared at Cannes Day 1 with a unique Parrot shaped clutch, designed by Judith Leiber. The accessory was fully embellished with gems and crystals to resemble a vibrant tropical bird and keep up the red carpet energy.
Mini bikini clutch
Urvashi returned to Cannes with a tiny gold clutch designed by Judith Leiber. It is crafted in the shape of a bikini bust with crystal gems and diamond detailing. The mini bag surprised many for its shape and size, getting mixed reviews online.
Pink box clutch
Urvashi is wearing a dramatic black gown with a striking pink box shaped clutch. The bag compliments the black gown with its vibrant color. It is blending elegance with camp.
Ice cream clutch
Urvashi is seen wearing a one shoulder lilac gown with a small ice cream clutch. It is a white chocolate coated ice cream bar with chocolate drizzle and nuts. Fun fact, it is made with real crystals or rhinestones.
Electric blue bag
This bag looks like a structured metal wireframe in bright electric blue color. Its shape mimics a futuristic birdcage which she styled with a sleek, minimal outfit. It is perfect for fashion events or red carpet style glamor.
Silver clutch
Urvashi wore a dark blue sequin outfit with a silver clutch which perfectly complements the cool tones of the sequin. Together, the blue and silver combo gives "I'm going to the disco" energy.
