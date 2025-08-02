Urvashi Rautela’s Wildest Red Carpet Looks: Too Hot To Handle
Urvashi Rautela loves to turn heads! She serves looks that scream luxury and unapologetically bold. Here is a list of 7 of her outfits where she looks wild and hot!
White couture gown
At Cannes 2022, Urvashi wore a cloud-like white couture gown that looked straight out of heaven. It was designed with endless ruffled layers and had a voluminous silhouette. She styled it with diamond danglers and a sleek updo.
Golden Goddess
Urvashi slayed in this nude sheer gown richly adorned with silver and gold embroidery. It gives a royal and sculpted look, highlighting her sexy curves effortlessly.
Pink Loofah Gown
Urvashi is wearing a strapless hot-pink corset gown layered into voluminous, ruffled panels. It is adorned with sequin-studded lace. The oversized off-shoulder ruffled shrug forms a dramatic silhouette. Her bejeweled head band and pink lace gloves make her look like a princess!
Red bodycon gown
Urvashi wore a red bodycon gown designed by Tunisian couturier Souhir El Gabsi, featuring extravagant puffed sleeves and an off-shoulder corset. The gown included a large bow at the back. She styled it with red smoky eye makeup and a half-tied soft wave hairstyle- looking dramatic and sexy.
Celestial Blue Strapless Gown
She wore a royal blue strapless gown by Polish designer Sylwia Romaniuk, featuring a plunging neckline, ruffled detailing and a corset style bodice. The gown's embroidery evoked cosmic imagery of galaxies and stars, giving it a dreamy and celestial aura.
Orange Sequin Ruffle Gown by Tarik Ediz
Urvashi wore a bright orange halter-neck gown with tiered in built ruffles and shimmering detailing. It is designed to flatter her silhouette while radiating bold femininity and confidence.
Green Feathered Gown
She is wearing a green gown by Ziad Nakad. It is a full-length green feather gown with sequin embellishments and a matching feather headgear. It evoked strong reactions online. Many people compared it to a parrot or pokemon.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.