Urvashi Rautela’s fashion moment at Wimbledon 2025 leaves the internet in splits

Actress Urvashi Rautela graced the Wimbledon Championship in London. She attended the Women’s Singles Final Match on July 12. She shared her phenomenal photos from the event. Daaku Maharaaj actress stunned in a classic white lace gown, but that’s not what grabbed everyone’s attention, it was her four Labubu dolls giving uniqueness to her look, which leaves the internet in splits.

Grand Entrance

Urvashi arrived at the Wimbledon Championship 2025 venue in royal style. She grabbed eyeballs by showing off her Wimbledon look.

Wimbledon’s White

She wore a stunning white lace midi-length gown with bow straps, sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice, and floral embroidery, custom-designed by the Lebanese designer Ali Asaad.

Labubu Craze

The main star of her outfit was four viral Labubu dolls decorated on her leather Hermes handbag. In shared photos, she can see with her different coloured dolls giving trendsetter vibes.

Glam Game

Urvashi accessorized her custom gown with a white and gold bracelet watch, gold bracelets, and high heels. For hair, she went with a high, messy ponytail with defined waves, caramel pink lips, and a flush of pink cheeks.

Courtside-chic

Seated front row, she served a balance between elegant and sporty vibes. Enjoying the game with a style statement.

Grass court selfies

Urvashi captured the court at Wimbledon and captioned one of her posts, “PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINAL.”

Internet split

Instagram users were split on her quickly went viral look. One user joked, “1st Indian Woman to carry 4 Labubus,” while another praised her by saying, “Labubu cuteness!!”. A third one commented, “Labubus on Birkin in Wimbledon, only Urvashi can do it.”