Urvashi Rautela’s Hottest Saree Looks That Broke The Internet
Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to the spotlight. She loves to be the main character everywhere she goes. Whether its intimate ceremonies or international ramps, her saree game is always bold and sexy. Here are 7 Urvashi Rautela Saree looks where she looked glamorous.
The Manipuri Potloi Saree
Urvashi became the first Bollywood celebrity to wear the traditional Manipuri bridal "Potli" on an international runway. It was designed by Robert Naorem. Her outfit was embroidered with 24K real gold. Her gold jewellery and red cylindrical skirt made her look like a goddess.
Velvet blue saree
She dressed in a blue velvet saree, looking like royalty. Her blouse was minimal and satin, letting the bold print do the talking. Her bangle and statement earrings added the perfect amount of glam.
Red sequin saree
Urvashi wore a classic red saree with a glam blouse and shimmering sequence. She paired it with stacked bangles and a bold gold necklace. Her makeup was soft and beautiful.
Bright traditional saree
Urvashi showed up in a full-on traditional jewelry with her vibrant saree. Her entire vibe was giving a modern queen with heritage roots. She never fails to look gorgeous!
Showstopper Saree
She was walking for Pratik & Priyanka's "Indian Me Fusion" line in which she slayed the runway in a fusion saree. Her poise and confidence made it one of the most talked-about appearances that season.
White Sequin Saree
She wore a dazzling white daree with a statement floral braid (gajra) and sequins. She looked like a bride in this saree. Her maangtika sdded ethnic elegance to her look. This look was widely shared on social media by Urvashi's fans.
Traditional Patola Saree
Urvashi wore a rich Patola saree by Asha Gautam at Muskaan Goswami's mehendi. Heavy gold, maang teeka, choker, bangles and a blingy clutch are all the accessories she is wearing in this look. It was rumored that the saree took months to weave.
