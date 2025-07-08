Urvashi Rautela’s Plunging Dress Sets Social Media on Fire
Urvashi Rautela frequently grabs attention with her bold fashion choices and public statements. Recently, she sparked buzz online by wearing a deep-neck dress on Valentine’s Day, which drew mixed reactions from fans. Adding to the chatter, her claim about a temple being dedicated to her in Uttarakhand stirred controversy and backlash. She also addressed speculation surrounding a mark on her neck, clarifying that it was a lipstick stain—not a love bite.
Urvashi Rautela Slays in Stunning Blue Gown
Actor Urvashi Rautela dazzles her fans on Instagram, flaunting a glamorous blue gown that perfectly accentuates her curves. The look combines elegance with bold fashion, making a strong style statement.
Urvashi Rautela Shines in ‘Versace Baby’ and Bold New Looks
Urvashi Rautela stuns in her international music video ‘Versace Baby’ with Mohamed Ramadan and makes headlines with her chic Versace fashion haul, showcasing her flair for bold and experimental style.
Urvashi Rautela Glams Up in Purple at Heeramandi Screening
Urvashi Rautela stuns in a glittery purple ensemble at the Heeramandi screening, featuring a deep-neck bralette, belted flair, and a sleek sling bag, radiating modern glam.
Urvashi Rautela Sizzles on Masala Magazine Cover
Urvashi Rautela lights up the Masala Magazine cover in a glittering gold gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Styled with a bold silver necklace and a retro-inspired curly bun, she channels timeless glam with fierce confidence.
Urvashi Rautela Wows in Sleeveless Deep-Neck Gown
Urvashi Rautela stuns in her latest Instagram photos, wearing a stylish sleeveless deep-neck gown. She completes the look with voluminous open hair, striking makeup, and statement jewelry.
Urvashi Rautela Honored at Emigala 2022
Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela bags top honors at Emigala 2022, winning the ‘India’s Pride’ and ‘Most Powerful Woman’ awards. She also dazzled with a stellar performance at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab.