Urvashi Rautela’s Plunging Dress Sets Social Media on Fire

Urvashi Rautela frequently grabs attention with her bold fashion choices and public statements. Recently, she sparked buzz online by wearing a deep-neck dress on Valentine’s Day, which drew mixed reactions from fans. Adding to the chatter, her claim about a temple being dedicated to her in Uttarakhand stirred controversy and backlash. She also addressed speculation surrounding a mark on her neck, clarifying that it was a lipstick stain—not a love bite.