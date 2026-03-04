Ustaad Bhagat Singh Actress Sreeleela: Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, SHOCKING Personal Secrets & Untold Facts Revealed | Hot Pics Inside
Sreeleela is one of the fastest rising stars in South Indian cinema. After being cast opposite Pawan Kalyan in the much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the actress grabbed massive attention across the country. From her age and relationship rumours to lesser known personal facts, here’s everything you need to know.
Sreeleela Age
Sreeleela was born on 14 June 2001. She is 24 years old in 2026. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. and raised in Bengaluru, India.
Sreeleela Relationship Rumors
Actress Sreeleela's personal life often sparks dating rumors mostly with Telugu star Panja Vaishnav Tej and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. She stays focused on her career and medical studies. She dismisses most rumors and appreciates her supportive family.
Sreeleela Net Worth
Sreeleela’s growing popularity is translating into impressive earnings. Her net worth exceeds Rs. 15 crore. She began her career charging around Rs. 4 lakh per film but today her fee ranges from Rs. 1.5 crore to Rs. 4 crore per project. Remarkably, she even earned Rs. 2 crore for a special dance number in Pushpa 2!
Sreeleela: Mother of Three at 24
Sreeleela adopted two differently abled children at the age of 21 along with her mother taking on this responsibility at a very young age. Recently she added a third adopted child to her family completing the journey of adoption. Initially hesitant to speak publicly about this personal decision Sreeleela has now opened up about her adoption journey and how she manages this responsibility while balancing multiple film shoots across different locations.
Career
Tollywood actress Sreeleela, born in the US and raised in Bengaluru, is a trained Bharatanatyam dance. She also pursued medicine before films. She began as a child artiste in 'Chitrangada' (2017) and debuted as a lead with 'Kiss' (2019), entering Telugu cinema in 2021 with 'Pelli SandaD'. Later she entered Bollywood expanding her reach and establishing herself as a rising star in Indian cinema.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Details are based on publicly available sources and may change.