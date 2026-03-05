Ustaad Bhagat Singh Announces Early Premieres: New Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Storyline and Reason Behind Early Screenings
The action packed film Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna directed by Harish Shankar is set for early premieres ahead of its worldwide release. Fans can catch special screenings before the official launch timed around major holidays for a big opening week.
New Release Date
The much awaited action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna has advanced its worldwide release to 19 March 2026 from the original 26 March date.
Early Premieres
Fans in the USA can catch early premieres starting March 18 at 2:30 p.m. EST with AMC theaters listing Telugu screenings. Bookings will open soon & giving fans a chance to watch the film before its official release.
Why Early Premieres
The early screenings align with major holidays such as Ugadi on 19 March and Ramzan on 20 March along with the weekend & creating the perfect window for a strong opening week. Trade experts predict a massive box office debut due to this strategic timing.
Cast
Pawan Kalyan as Bhagat Singh
Sreeleela as Geetha
Raashii Khanna as Shloka
Supporting Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra.
Storyline
The storyline follows Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Pawan Kalyan), an honest and powerful IPS officer who becomes a target of his former enemies. After his family is murdered, he and his daughter are forced to fake their deaths to survive, eventually leading to a high-stakes confrontation to safeguard his child and take down the corrupt local political forces that sidelined him.
Disclaimer
All details are based on official announcements and trade sources. Dates and timings are subject to change.