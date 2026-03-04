LIVE TV
  Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Storyline and Plot – Everything You Need to Know

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Storyline and Plot – Everything You Need to Know

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is one of the most awaited Telugu action entertainers starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film has created massive buzz among fans ever since its announcement. Packed with high octane action, political drama, and powerful dialogues, the movie promises to showcase Pawan Kalyan in a fierce and intense avatar.

Published: March 4, 2026 19:37:34 IST
Release Date
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Storyline and Plot – Everything You Need to Know

Release Date

The long awaited action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh is officially hitting the big screens on 26 March 2026.

OTT Platform
OTT Platform

Digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix for a reported ₹80–100 crore. It is expected to stream after its theatrical run in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Cast
Cast

Pawan Kalyan as Bhagat Singh
Sreeleela as Geetha
Raashii Khanna as Shloka
Supporting Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra.

Storyline
Storyline

The storyline follows Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Pawan Kalyan), an honest and powerful IPS officer who becomes a target of his former enemies. After his family is murdered, he and his daughter are forced to fake their deaths to survive, eventually leading to a high-stakes confrontation to safeguard his child and take down the corrupt local political forces that sidelined him.

Plot
Plot

In Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an aggressive, honest police officer is pushed to the edge by corrupt political heavyweights who threaten his family. To protect his young daughter and evade his enemies, he assumes a secret identity, eventually emerging from hiding to deliver a high-octane brand of justice and take down the criminal empire.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available reports, official announcements, and media sources. Details such as release date, OTT platform, cast, storyline, and plot are subject to change as per the makers’ final confirmation. Readers are advised to wait for official updates from the film’s production team for accurate and latest information.

