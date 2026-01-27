LIVE TV
  Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date CONFIRMED: When & Where to Watch Karthi's Latest Tamil Film | Tap to Know More

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date CONFIRMED: When & Where to Watch Karthi’s Latest Tamil Film | Tap to Know More

Vaa Vaathiyaar starring Karthi is all set to make its OTT debut, and the wait is almost over. The makers have officially confirmed the film’s digital release, making fans curious and excited. What’s grabbing attention is how quickly the film is arriving online after the announcement. It even faced some legal issues before entering the digital platform. Here are all the information related to its release date, where to watch and available languages.

Published: January 27, 2026 13:10:49 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date
1/6
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date CONFIRMED: When & Where to Watch Karthi's Latest Tamil Film | Tap to Know More

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date

The film will go online on 28 January, 2026. The timing means fans won't have to wait long after the news dropped.

Where to Watch Vaa Vaathiyaar Film?
2/6

Where to Watch Vaa Vaathiyaar Film?

Vaa Vaathiyaar will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform formally announced the release on social media.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Language Versions
3/6

Vaa Vaathiyaar Language Versions

The film will stream in multiple South Indian languages. Confirmed languages include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office
4/6

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office

Vaa Vaathiyaar had a mixed box office run after its theatrical launch. It opened well but did not sustain high momentum over time.

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release- faced legal issues

The OTT launch faced delays due to legal hurdles over unpaid issues. Now resolved, the film's streaming debut is moving ahead as scheduled.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

