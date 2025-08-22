LIVE TV
Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: Top 7 Sexy Looks You Can’t Miss

Vaani Kapoor turning a year older! Vaani loves to leave her fans in awe with her chic fashion choices. She is the perfect mix of elegance with trendiness.. Here are 7 hot and stunning looks of Vaani Kapoor that turn heads and melt hearts:

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
1/8

Vaani in Saree

Vaani is looking drop dead gorgeous in her nude saree look. Her minimal accessories keep the focus on the outfit. Her hair and makeup compliment her adorable charm.

2/8

Vaani looking divine

She looks like a party diva in this sleeveless shimmery blue dress. Her posture screams confidence and beauty. This shimmery dress look is perfect for evening parties.

3/8

Looking sexy in bodysuit

Vaani looks sexy in her black and white bodysuit, covered with a white shirt. It gives a relaxed yet super fashionable vibe. This look demonstrates her playful side.

4/8

Looking like a black cat

Her all black outfit gives a feminine and playful vibe. Vaani's amazing poses enhance her curves beautifully. Her sleek hairstyle compliments the chic look in a stunning way.

5/8

Vaani in Tight Jeans

Her skinny jeans paired with a check shirt gives a hottie in office vibe. Her outfit is the perfect mix of comfort and chic. This is how she turns basic outfits into fashion statements.

6/8

Sports Bra look

Vaani wore a white sports bra with white shorts, looking sporty and stylish. Her beige cover up sweater adds a cozy vibe to the look. She raises the temperature wherever she goes!

7/8

Deep neck dress look

This dress highlights Vaani's curves beautifully. She looks effortlessly gorgeous. Her confidence makes this look truly unforgettable. She is the main character wherever she goes!

8/8

