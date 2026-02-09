LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Valentine’s Week 2026: Most Romantic Bollywood Songs For Love, Heartbreak & Self-Love You Need To Add in Your Playlist

Valentine’s Week 2026: Most Romantic Bollywood Songs For Love, Heartbreak & Self-Love You Need To Add in Your Playlist

Looking for the perfect Valentine Week 2026 playlist? Whether you’re madly in love, missing your person, or just vibing solo with headphones on, these trending romantic songs match every mood of love. From soft Bollywood melodies to global chart-toppers, this list has your heart covered.

Published By: Published: February 9, 2026 11:43:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Soft & Dreamy Love Songs for Candlelight Moments
1/5

Soft & Dreamy Love Songs for Candlelight Moments

Perfect for cozy dinners, long calls, and slow dances at home.

Tum Se Hi – Timeless, calming, and endlessly romantic

Raataan Lambiyan – Emotional, soothing, and heart-touching

Until I Found You – Soft pop romance that feels like a warm hug

You Might Be Interested In
Passionate Romantic Songs for Deep Love Feels
2/5

Passionate Romantic Songs for Deep Love Feels

For moments when love feels intense, emotional, and overwhelming.

Kesariya – Pure devotion wrapped in melody

Heeriye – Gentle yet deeply emotional love vibes

Perfect – A forever-favorite for serious lovers

Cute & Flirty Songs for New Crush Energy
3/5

Cute & Flirty Songs for New Crush Energy

Blushing smiles, stolen glances, and butterflies—this one’s for new love.

Nazm Nazm – Soft, shy, and adorable romance

Tera Ban Jaunga – Sweet promises and fresh love feels

Lover – Cute, playful, and totally heart-melting

You Might Be Interested In
Heartbreak & Missing-You Songs for Emotional Nights
4/5

Heartbreak & Missing-You Songs for Emotional Nights

Because Valentine Week isn’t happy for everyone—and that’s okay.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Painful, real, and unforgettable

Channa Mereya – Love that couldn’t last

Someone You Loved – Raw emotions that hit deep

You Might Be Interested In
Feel-Good Romantic Songs for Self-Love & Solo Vibes
5/5

Feel-Good Romantic Songs for Self-Love & Solo Vibes

Because Valentine Week 2026 is also about loving yourself.

Love You Zindagi – Light, happy, and uplifting

Ilahi – Free-spirited and joyful vibes

Golden – Positive energy with a romantic glow

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS