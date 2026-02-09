Valentine’s Week 2026: Most Romantic Bollywood Songs For Love, Heartbreak & Self-Love You Need To Add in Your Playlist
Looking for the perfect Valentine Week 2026 playlist? Whether you’re madly in love, missing your person, or just vibing solo with headphones on, these trending romantic songs match every mood of love. From soft Bollywood melodies to global chart-toppers, this list has your heart covered.
Soft & Dreamy Love Songs for Candlelight Moments
Perfect for cozy dinners, long calls, and slow dances at home.
Tum Se Hi – Timeless, calming, and endlessly romantic
Raataan Lambiyan – Emotional, soothing, and heart-touching
Until I Found You – Soft pop romance that feels like a warm hug
Passionate Romantic Songs for Deep Love Feels
For moments when love feels intense, emotional, and overwhelming.
Kesariya – Pure devotion wrapped in melody
Heeriye – Gentle yet deeply emotional love vibes
Perfect – A forever-favorite for serious lovers
Cute & Flirty Songs for New Crush Energy
Blushing smiles, stolen glances, and butterflies—this one’s for new love.
Nazm Nazm – Soft, shy, and adorable romance
Tera Ban Jaunga – Sweet promises and fresh love feels
Lover – Cute, playful, and totally heart-melting
Heartbreak & Missing-You Songs for Emotional Nights
Because Valentine Week isn’t happy for everyone—and that’s okay.
Agar Tum Saath Ho – Painful, real, and unforgettable
Channa Mereya – Love that couldn’t last
Someone You Loved – Raw emotions that hit deep
Feel-Good Romantic Songs for Self-Love & Solo Vibes
Because Valentine Week 2026 is also about loving yourself.
Love You Zindagi – Light, happy, and uplifting
Ilahi – Free-spirited and joyful vibes
Golden – Positive energy with a romantic glow