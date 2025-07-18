Vaping VS Smoking: Which Is More Harmful in the Long Run? Know the Health Risks
Both are harmful. While vaping is often marketed as a safer option, it still carries significant health risks especially for the lungs, heart, and brain. Smoking, with its well-documented cancer-causing chemicals, remains more extensively studied. Ultimately, avoiding both is best for long-term health.
What's worse?
Vaping and smoking both have health risks and long-term health effects. Let's see how they both affect your health and associated health risks.
Lung health
Chronic bronchitis, emphysema and lung cancer occurs from smoking. Vaping may just cause inflammation, or lead to a worse case of "popcorn lung" or EVALI.
Heart health
Smoking causes the blood to thicken and arteries to become damaged. Vaping can increase heart rate and blood pressure over extended periods, which makes similar risks for heart disease.
Addiction potential
Both smoking and vaping have nicotine, nicotine is a highly addictive substance that when using vapes, appears to smoke nicotine in a consubstantial way, but vapes like smoking can lead to nicotine dependence and addiction to younger adults.
Cancer risk
Cigarettes have over 70 known carcinogens. Vapes have less carcinogens, however there is still a cancer risk, it's concerning we don't know long term what the absence of carcinogens could lead to.
Final thoughts
There are very few things in life that would be considered safe. Vaping may be "less toxic", but we cannot overlook the impact of long term health risks with vaping as there's an increasing number of negative effects.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Both vaping and smoking carry serious health risks. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance on quitting nicotine use or addressing health concerns.