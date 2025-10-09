Varinder Singh Ghuman Death – Indian Celebrities Who Died Of Heart Attacks | In Photos

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away due to a heart attack in Amritsar. He had visited Fortis Hospital for a minor bicep operation but suffered cardiac arrest unexpectedly. Ghuman was a well-known figure in both the bodybuilding and entertainment worlds, admired for his journey from champion bodybuilder to actor, and his sudden demise has shocked fans and colleagues alike.

Heart attacks have claimed several prominent Indian celebrities over the years. Notable examples include actors Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja, comedian Raju Srivastav, singer KK, and actor-director Satish Kaushik. Their untimely deaths highlight the unpredictable nature of cardiac issues, often affecting even the most seemingly healthy and active individuals.

