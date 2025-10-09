Varinder Singh Ghuman Death – Indian Celebrities Who Died Of Heart Attacks | In Photos
Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away due to a heart attack in Amritsar. He had visited Fortis Hospital for a minor bicep operation but suffered cardiac arrest unexpectedly. Ghuman was a well-known figure in both the bodybuilding and entertainment worlds, admired for his journey from champion bodybuilder to actor, and his sudden demise has shocked fans and colleagues alike.
Heart attacks have claimed several prominent Indian celebrities over the years. Notable examples include actors Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja, comedian Raju Srivastav, singer KK, and actor-director Satish Kaushik. Their untimely deaths highlight the unpredictable nature of cardiac issues, often affecting even the most seemingly healthy and active individuals.
Sidharth Shukla: Actor and TV Star Dies of Heart Attack
Popular Indian actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack. Known for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, his sudden demise shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike.
Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dies of Heart Attack
Beloved Kannada actor and singer Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 46. Known as the “Power Star” of Sandalwood, his sudden death left fans and the film industry in deep shock.
Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Massive Heart Attack at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away from a massive heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru. His sudden demise shocked fans, especially as his wife Meghana Raj was five months pregnant at the time.
Singer KK Passes Away Following Heart Attack
Celebrated Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died of a heart attack in Kolkata. Known for his soulful hits across Bollywood, his sudden death left fans and the music industry in mourning.
Comedian Raju Srivastav Dies of Heart Attack
Renowned Indian comedian and actor Raju Srivastav passed away due to a heart attack. Known for his timeless humor and stage performances, his sudden demise left fans and the entertainment world in shock.
Veteran Actor-Director Satish Kaushik Dies of Heart Attack
Satish Chandra Kaushik, the acclaimed actor, director, and producer known for Mr. India and iconic comic roles, passed away due to a heart attack in Gurugram at 66, leaving the Bollywood industry and fans mourning his loss.