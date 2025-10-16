LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Behati Prinsloo Show Sizzle in Bold Lingerie Sets

Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Behati Prinsloo Show Sizzle in Bold Lingerie Sets

The iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 made a glamorous comeback this year, setting the runway ablaze with sizzling looks and star-studded appearances. Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo walk the ramp in the brand’s latest lingerie collection. 

By: Last Updated: October 16, 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025
1/8

Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025

Take a look at Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025 models Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo in hot and bold lingerie sets.

Gigi Hadid
2/8

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 in two different looks. For her first look, she wears a pink two-piece camisole and underwear set with a large floral cape. Gigi Hadid, for her second look, goes for a one-piece white satin dress with a plunging neckline.

Bella Hadid
3/8

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wears a silver-fringed bikini set while walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 runway. She paired it with large, floral angel wings.

Emily Ratajkowski
4/8

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski looks screaming hot in a hot pink lingerie set at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. She paired it with heavily embellished high heels.

Behati Prinsloo
5/8

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo stuns at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in a nude lingerie set with striped designs.

Ashley Graham
6/8

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham looks sexy in black lingerie with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a laced bottom and black angel wings at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025.

Candice Swanepoel
7/8

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel looks glamorous and bold at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in a heavily embellished brown lingerie set. She paired it with metallic angel wings.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for entertainment and fashion coverage purposes only. The content focuses on celebrity style and runway trends showcased at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025. All images and references belong to their respective owners. No intention to objectify or offend any individual is intended.

