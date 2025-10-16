Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Behati Prinsloo Show Sizzle in Bold Lingerie Sets
The iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 made a glamorous comeback this year, setting the runway ablaze with sizzling looks and star-studded appearances. Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo walk the ramp in the brand’s latest lingerie collection.
Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025
Take a look at Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025 models Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo in hot and bold lingerie sets.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 in two different looks. For her first look, she wears a pink two-piece camisole and underwear set with a large floral cape. Gigi Hadid, for her second look, goes for a one-piece white satin dress with a plunging neckline.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid wears a silver-fringed bikini set while walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 runway. She paired it with large, floral angel wings.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski looks screaming hot in a hot pink lingerie set at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. She paired it with heavily embellished high heels.
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo stuns at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in a nude lingerie set with striped designs.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham looks sexy in black lingerie with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a laced bottom and black angel wings at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025.
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel looks glamorous and bold at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in a heavily embellished brown lingerie set. She paired it with metallic angel wings.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for entertainment and fashion coverage purposes only. The content focuses on celebrity style and runway trends showcased at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025. All images and references belong to their respective owners. No intention to objectify or offend any individual is intended.