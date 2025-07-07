View From The Top: 10 Stunning Aerial Views Of Capital Cities Around The World

What does power look like from above? These stunning aerial shots of capital cities offer a new perspective on the seats of governance, history, and culture. From the golden glow of New Delhi’s stately avenues at night to the intricate geometry of Canberra’s planned layout and the timeless charm of Paris’s skyline, these capitals showcase their stories best from the sky. Take a soaring journey across continents as we look at 10 cities that shape the world from above.