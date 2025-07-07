View From The Top: 10 Stunning Aerial Views Of Capital Cities Around The World
What does power look like from above? These stunning aerial shots of capital cities offer a new perspective on the seats of governance, history, and culture. From the golden glow of New Delhi’s stately avenues at night to the intricate geometry of Canberra’s planned layout and the timeless charm of Paris’s skyline, these capitals showcase their stories best from the sky. Take a soaring journey across continents as we look at 10 cities that shape the world from above.
New Delhi, India
Bathed in golden light, New Delhi’s power corridors radiate symmetry and stateliness. From Raisina Hill, the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan and Secretariat buildings stand as symbols of India’s democratic heart.
Paris, France
From above, Paris unfolds like a work of art — the Seine gracefully winding through its heart and the Eiffel Tower standing tall as a timeless beacon of romance and grandeur.
Beijing, China
Under a glowing full moon, Beijing’s futuristic skyline comes alive with dazzling lights. From ancient alleys to soaring skyscrapers, the capital’s vibrant energy is impossible to miss from above.
Washington DC, USA
From above, America’s capital unfolds with classical symmetry. The Jefferson Memorial, the National Mall, and the Capitol building anchor the city beautifully.
Abu Dhabi, UAE
From the sky, Abu Dhabi stuns with its gleaming skyscrapers rising out of turquoise waters. A bold, futuristic capital built on desert sands.
Berlin, Germany
From above, Berlin reveals its layered history, with red-roofed heritage buildings meeting modern blocks, while the Spree River weaves gracefully through a city reborn from its past.
Islamabad, Pakistan
Set against the Margalla Hills, Islamabad’s aerial view highlights the iconic Faisal Mosque, a striking modern masterpiece.
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Crisscrossed by rivers and buzzing with life, Dhaka’s aerial view captures the energy of one of the world’s most densely populated capitals where boats and bridges coexist in a delicate rhythm.
Canberra, Australia
Laid out with geometric precision, Canberra’s tree-lined avenues and glimmering Lake Burley Griffin shine under the dusk sky. A planned capital that blends nature and order in perfect harmony.
London, UK
The Thames snakes through London’s storied landscape, linking icons like Tower Bridge and the Shard as centuries of history and modern ambition meet in one sweeping aerial view.