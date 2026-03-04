Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception TONIGHT: VIROSH Celebrity Guest List, Venue and Inside Details Going Viral | PM Narendra Modi Also Received Invitation
The internet is buzzing as newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna prepare to host their grand wedding reception in Hyderabad, and fans are eager to see which big celebrities will attend the star-studded event. After secretly tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, the power couple is now ready to celebrate their love with a lavish reception attended by film stars, political leaders, and industry insiders.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding
The couple earlier tied the knot on 26 February 2026 in Udaipur in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, combining Telugu and Kodava wedding traditions.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception
Newly married stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are hosting their grand wedding reception on 4 March 2026 in Hyderabad, coinciding with the festival of Holi.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reception Venue
Their much-anticipated reception is being held at Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, starting around 7 PM, and is expected to be a star-studded celebration.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reception Guests
Several top film industry celebrities and political leaders are expected to attend the reception, including major Tollywood and Bollywood stars. The event is invite-only, so the full official guest list has not been publicly released yet.
Vijay & Rashmika Sweet gestures & fan-loving moments
Ahead of the reception, the newlyweds also met fans and served them food at a special meet-and-greet event, which quickly went viral on social media.
Disclaimer
Information about the guest list for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception is based on media reports and online sources. The couple has not officially confirmed the complete list of attendees. Actual guests at the reception may vary, and some names mentioned are reported or expected invitees rather than confirmed attendees.