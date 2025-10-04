Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engagement: Top 6 Intimate & Lovable Moments You Can’t Miss
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of South Indian cinema’s brightest stars, have reportedly gotten engaged, sparking massive excitement among fans. The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry in hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have kept their relationship largely private, sharing only glimpses through social media. With wedding plans reportedly set for February 2026, both actors continue to focus on their film careers – Rashmika with the upcoming Thamma and Vijay with Kingdom. Fans eagerly anticipate the official announcement.
Here are the top intimate and love moments of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna:
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Engagement Reports
Reports suggest Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna secretly got engaged in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple has chosen not to confirm the engagement publicly.
Rashmika Mandanna Viral Saree Sparks Engagement Buzz
Rashmika Mandanna’s viral saree post fueled speculation about her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.
Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates Dussehra Amid Engagement Rumors
Vijay Deverakonda shared a festive Dussehra post wearing traditional attire, sparking engagement discussions. The couple’s personal and professional achievements continue to captivate fans across India.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna OnScreen Chemistry Turned RealLife Buzz
Vijay and Rashmika first won hearts with Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their private off-screen relationship has fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement. Their rumored engagement has generated buzz across social media and news outlets.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Leading South Stars Engagement Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement have dominated social media, with fans analyzing every post. Vijay earns over ₹15 crore per film and additional income from endorsements, while Rashmika commands ₹4–10 crore per film and multiple brand deals.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Leading South Stars Engagement Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Vijay and Rashmika’s engagement reports highlight the couple’s journey from on-screen partners to rumored real-life milestones. Both actors continue to excel professionally, with Rashmika starring in Thamma and Vijay in Kingdom.