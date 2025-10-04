Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engagement: Top 6 Intimate & Lovable Moments You Can’t Miss

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of South Indian cinema’s brightest stars, have reportedly gotten engaged, sparking massive excitement among fans. The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry in hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have kept their relationship largely private, sharing only glimpses through social media. With wedding plans reportedly set for February 2026, both actors continue to focus on their film careers – Rashmika with the upcoming Thamma and Vijay with Kingdom. Fans eagerly anticipate the official announcement.

