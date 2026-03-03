LIVE TV
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Sangeet Looks Go Viral As Couple Shares Romantic Night With Celebrity Guests | In Pics

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Sangeet Looks Go Viral As Couple Shares Romantic Night With Celebrity Guests | In Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s sangeet night photos have taken social media by storm. The couple looked elegant, romantic, and completely in sync as they celebrated amid lights, music, and family cheer.

Published By: Published: March 3, 2026 10:58:58 IST
Magical Dance Moment
1/6
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Sangeet Looks Go Viral As Couple Shares Romantic Night With Celebrity Guests | In Pics

Magical Dance Moment

One of the most striking visuals from the night shows Vijay lifting Rashmika during a romantic dance under sparkling fairy lights, creating a cinematic fairytale moment that fans cannot stop admiring.

Grand Entry In Style
2/6

Grand Entry In Style

Another highlight from the night was their stylish entry, as the couple arrived hand in hand with confident smiles, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening filled with glamour and romance.

Candid Laughter And Chemistry
3/6

Candid Laughter And Chemistry

The photos beautifully capture their natural bond, from bursting into laughter together to sharing quiet affectionate glances, making every frame feel warm, genuine, and heart touching.

Family Filled Celebration
4/6

Family Filled Celebration

The evening was filled with heartfelt interactions as the couple walked hand in hand among loved ones, smiling shyly and soaking in the joyous energy of the grand celebration.

Royal Fashion Statements
5/6

Royal Fashion Statements

Rashmika stunned in a shimmering silver lehenga paired with statement diamond jewellery and a sleek bun, while Vijay looked regal in a heavily embroidered black sherwani with a velvet stole and emerald pendant, perfectly complementing her glamorous look.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This photogallery is created for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images featured are sourced from publicly available platforms and social media. We do not claim ownership of any photographs. Full credit and rights remain with the respective photographers and rightful owners.

Tags:

