Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Sangeet Looks Go Viral As Couple Shares Romantic Night With Celebrity Guests | In Pics
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s sangeet night photos have taken social media by storm. The couple looked elegant, romantic, and completely in sync as they celebrated amid lights, music, and family cheer.
Magical Dance Moment
One of the most striking visuals from the night shows Vijay lifting Rashmika during a romantic dance under sparkling fairy lights, creating a cinematic fairytale moment that fans cannot stop admiring.
Grand Entry In Style
Another highlight from the night was their stylish entry, as the couple arrived hand in hand with confident smiles, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening filled with glamour and romance.
Candid Laughter And Chemistry
The photos beautifully capture their natural bond, from bursting into laughter together to sharing quiet affectionate glances, making every frame feel warm, genuine, and heart touching.
Family Filled Celebration
The evening was filled with heartfelt interactions as the couple walked hand in hand among loved ones, smiling shyly and soaking in the joyous energy of the grand celebration.
Royal Fashion Statements
Rashmika stunned in a shimmering silver lehenga paired with statement diamond jewellery and a sleek bun, while Vijay looked regal in a heavily embroidered black sherwani with a velvet stole and emerald pendant, perfectly complementing her glamorous look.
