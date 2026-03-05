LIVE TV
  Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception With Bollywood Stars & Tollywood Celebrities Going VIRAL | Karan Johar, Allu Arjun & Kriti Sanon Bring Gifts

Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception With Bollywood Stars & Tollywood Celebrities Going VIRAL | Karan Johar, Allu Arjun & Kriti Sanon Bring Gifts

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s grand reception quickly went viral on social media. Several celebrities were seen bringing bouquets and luxurious gifts for the newlyweds. Videos of Vijay guiding Rashmika through the crowd became one of the most shared moments from the night. The event turned into a glamorous Bollywood-Tollywood crossover celebration.

Published By: Published: March 5, 2026 12:57:55 IST
Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Reception
1/6
Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception With Bollywood Stars & Tollywood Celebrities Going VIRAL | Karan Johar, Allu Arjun & Kriti Sanon Bring Gifts for VIROSH

Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Reception

The reception was designed as an exclusive invite-only celebration with tight security and a limited guest list. Viral videos from the reception show Vijay protectively guiding Rashmika through the crowd, which became one of the most talked-about moments online.

Vijay & Rashmika Reception: Bollywood Celebs Who Attended
2/6

Vijay & Rashmika Reception: Bollywood Celebs Who Attended

The reception saw several big Bollywood names making stylish appearances. Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta's presence added a strong Bollywood glam factor to the Hyderabad reception.

Vijay & Rashmika Reception: South Film Industry Stars Who Attended
3/6

Vijay & Rashmika Reception: South Film Industry Stars Who Attended

Many leading Tollywood stars attended the reception. South celebrities spotted at the event include Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, Nagarjuna with Naga Chaitanya and many more.

Vijay & Rashmika Viral Family Photo
4/6

Vijay & Rashmika Viral Family Photo

One of the most viral images from the night was the family photo featuring Vijay and Rashmika with their parents and close relatives.

Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Reception Outfits
5/6

Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Reception Outfits

Rashmika Mandanna wore a traditional silk saree with intricate handwoven work for the reception. Styled with heavy gold jewellery and classic bridal makeup, giving a royal South-Indian bridal vibe.
Vijay Deverakonda chose a traditional kurta-veshti style outfit with minimal accessories.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this photo gallery is based on publicly available reports, social media posts and media coverage of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception. Details about celebrity appearances, outfits and gifts are for informational and entertainment purposes only. Readers are advised to refer to official statements or verified sources for confirmed information.

