Vinod Khanna’s Family Tree: A Complete Look At His Two Wives Geetanjali And Kavita, Sons Rahul, Akshaye And Sakshi Khanna
Vinod Khanna, the legendary actor and politician, had a family life as fascinating as his cinematic journey. He was married twice first to Geetanjali Khanna in 1971, with whom he had two sons, Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna, both of whom followed him into the film industry.
After their divorce in 1985, Vinod Khanna married Kavita Khanna, and the couple had two children, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna. While Akshaye and Rahul are well-known faces in Bollywood, Sakshi has worked behind the camera as an assistant director on major films like Bajirao Mastani and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara.
Have a look at Vinod Khanna’s family tree in this photo gallery.
Photo Credits: All images used here are taken from X and are publicly available.
Vinod Khanna: The Original ‘Sexy Sanyasi’ of Indian Cinema
Vinod Khanna was a legendary Indian actor, film producer, and politician who ruled Hindi cinema with his charm and screen presence. Celebrated as a style icon and sex symbol, he remains one of the greatest stars in Indian cinema history.
Vinod Khanna and His First Wife Geetanjali Khanna
Vinod Khanna married Geetanjali Khanna in 1971. The couple later parted ways in 1985, marking the end of his first marriage.
Vinod Khanna and His Second Wife Kavita Khanna
After his divorce from Geetanjali Khanna, Vinod Khanna married Kavita Khanna. Speaking about their relationship, Kavita once described him as intense yet inspiring, recalling how his expansive thoughts and late-night conversations drew her closer to him.
Akshaye Khanna: Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Khanna’s Son
Akshaye Khanna, the son of Vinod Khanna and his first wife Geetanjali Khanna, is back in the spotlight following praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, released on December 5. Known for shunning PR and social media, the reclusive actor shares a close bond with his elder brother, actor-model Rahul Khanna.
Rahul Khanna: Eldest Son of Vinod Khanna
Rahul Khanna, born and raised in Mumbai, is the eldest son of Bollywood icon and politician Vinod Khanna and former model Geetanjali (Gitanjali Taleyar) Khanna. An actor and model, Rahul is the elder brother of Akshaye Khanna and comes from a family deeply rooted in Indian cinema.
Sakshi Khanna: Vinod Khanna and Kavita Khanna’s Son
Sakshi Khanna, born on May 12, 1991, is the son of Vinod Khanna and his second wife, Kavita Khanna. He has a younger sister, Shraddha Khanna, and has worked behind the scenes in cinema as an assistant director on films like Bajirao Mastani and Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai Dobaara.