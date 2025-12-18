Vinod Khanna’s Family Tree: A Complete Look At His Two Wives Geetanjali And Kavita, Sons Rahul, Akshaye And Sakshi Khanna

Vinod Khanna, the legendary actor and politician, had a family life as fascinating as his cinematic journey. He was married twice first to Geetanjali Khanna in 1971, with whom he had two sons, Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna, both of whom followed him into the film industry.

After their divorce in 1985, Vinod Khanna married Kavita Khanna, and the couple had two children, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna. While Akshaye and Rahul are well-known faces in Bollywood, Sakshi has worked behind the camera as an assistant director on major films like Bajirao Mastani and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara.

Have a look at Vinod Khanna’s family tree in this photo gallery.

