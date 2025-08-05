  • Home>
  • Dhanashree Verma’s Viral Moves: Top 10 Dance Videos You Must Watch

Dhanashree Verma’s Viral Moves: Top 10 Dance Videos You Must Watch

Dhanashree is known for her signature moves to every beat she dances on. She has her own style and grace which always steals the spotlight. From celeb collabs to solo performances, here are 7 songs on which Dhanashree performed:

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Dhanashree Verma’s Viral Moves: Top 10 Dance Videos You Must Watch - Photo Gallery
Oye Hoye Hoye- with Jassie Gill

This one is a punjabi romantic track with stylish vibes. Dhanashree shines in this song with her amazing choreography and expressions that match each beat perfectly.

Naach Meri Rani (dance cover)

The original song is by Guru Randhawa x Nora Fatehi. Dhanashree's cover to this song went viral for her crispy moves. You should watch it for a futuristic vibe and robot-style dance

Chura ke dil mera 2.0- dance reels

Dhanashree recreated the iconic Govinda-Karishma hit with 90s inspired look and expressions. It is a total throwback hit. Her energetic footwork and retro glam give the perfect nostalgia.

Bijlee Bijlee (dance reel)

Its original version is by Harrdy Sandhu. Dhanashree added her own flair to the song with explosive power moves. Her confident attitude and high energy hook step stole the limelight.

Yaad piya ki aane lagi (dance video)

It is a song with dreamy vibes and a classic beat. Dhanashree's graceful choreography and soft expressions hit the right feels. Her aesthetic outfits added extra charm to the performance.

Kala Chashma- dance collaboration

Dhanashree wore killer sunglasses and kept a fun energy throughout the performance. She recreated this hit in her signature bold style. Her dance is perfect for a sangeet dance inspo!

Teri Aankhon Mein- dance cover

It is a romantic dance sequence with slow motion twirls. A soft romantic vibe with beautiful partner chemistry. It is ideal for couple dance performances.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

