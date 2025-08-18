Viral Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Crack This In 10 Seconds

LIVE TV
This viral optical illusion is putting observation skills to the test! Only sharp eyes can spot the hidden odd one out within seconds. Challenge yourself with this tricky puzzle and see if you can solve it faster than others. Can you beat the clock?

August 18, 2025
1/5

Optical Illusion Challenge

Think your eyes are sharp? This tricky puzzle tests how quickly you can spot subtle differences in a set of numbers

2/5

Find the Odd One Out

Your mission: Spot the single number that doesn’t match the rest. Look closely, tiny variations can be deceiving.

3/5

Time Limit

The clock’s ticking! You have just 10 seconds to find the anomaly. It’s a real test of speed, vision, and focus.

4/5

Visual IQ & Focus Test

This isn’t just fun, it’s a way to challenge your brain, sharpen your observation skills, and boost your mental alertness.

5/5

Answer Reveal

Couldn’t find it? The odd one is ‘DAB’, we’ve highlighted it for you so you can see exactly where it’s hiding.

