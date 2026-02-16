LIVE TV
  Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun & Srinidhi Shetty Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Night

Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun & Srinidhi Shetty Dance At Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri Night

The grand Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre turned into a star studded spectacle as Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty were seen dancing with full energy. Their joyful moments from Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri event are now going viral across social media.

Published By: Published: February 16, 2026 16:34:31 IST
Mahashivratri Night
1/6
Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun & Srinidhi Shetty Dance At Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri Night

Mahashivratri Night

Several film celebrities joined thousands of devotees for the all-night Mahashivratri celebration, making the spiritual gathering glamorous and vibrant.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s High-Energy Moves
2/6

Tamannaah Bhatia’s High-Energy Moves

Tamannaah was seen dancing enthusiastically among the crowd, enjoying every beat of the devotional music and celebrating the festival with pure joy.

Sara Arjun Soaks In The Divine Vibes
3/6

Sara Arjun Soaks In The Divine Vibes

Sara Arjun shared her happiness about being part of the sacred night and called the experience peaceful, powerful and unforgettable.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Party With A Purpose
4/6

Srinidhi Shetty’s Party With A Purpose

Srinidhi brought her lively charm to the event, saying that Mahashivratri is her kind of celebration filled with positivity, dance and spiritual energy.

Devotion Meets Celebration
5/6

Devotion Meets Celebration

The visuals from the night showcased a beautiful mix of meditation, music, cultural performances and celebrity participation, creating a magical atmosphere.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information, viral videos and media reports. The statements, visuals and social media reactions belong to their respective owners. We do not claim ownership of any third party content.

