Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun & Srinidhi Shetty Dance At Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri Night
The grand Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre turned into a star studded spectacle as Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty were seen dancing with full energy. Their joyful moments from Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri event are now going viral across social media.
Mahashivratri Night
Several film celebrities joined thousands of devotees for the all-night Mahashivratri celebration, making the spiritual gathering glamorous and vibrant.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s High-Energy Moves
Tamannaah was seen dancing enthusiastically among the crowd, enjoying every beat of the devotional music and celebrating the festival with pure joy.
Sara Arjun Soaks In The Divine Vibes
Sara Arjun shared her happiness about being part of the sacred night and called the experience peaceful, powerful and unforgettable.
Srinidhi Shetty’s Party With A Purpose
Srinidhi brought her lively charm to the event, saying that Mahashivratri is her kind of celebration filled with positivity, dance and spiritual energy.
Devotion Meets Celebration
The visuals from the night showcased a beautiful mix of meditation, music, cultural performances and celebrity participation, creating a magical atmosphere.
