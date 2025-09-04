LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Wednesday Addams Viral Dance Scenes That Made History

Wednesday Addams Viral Dance Scenes That Made History

Wednesday Addams dance is creating history on social media! Her gothic spirit is being recreated by many fans on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and and other media platforms. The dance helped gain a large number of audiences for the release of Season 2 Part 2. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday Addams viral dance sensations!

By: Last Updated: September 4, 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Iconic Dance Scene
1/7

The Iconic Dance Scene

Jenna Ortega performed this scene at Nevermore Academy's Rave'N ball. Her moves were perfectly fit for Wednesday's dark persona.

Who Choreographed the Performance?
2/7

Who Choreographed the Performance?

Jenna revealed that she choreographed the dance herself. She took inspiration from 1980s punk bands and goth club dances. Fans admired her creativity.

Went Viral on Tiktok
3/7

Went Viral on Tiktok

The dance went viral on TikTok with millions of people recreating the performance. Users even added their own spins while keeping the OG moves.

Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary
4/7

Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary

Lady Gaga's song Bloody Mary became the unofficial soundtrack! Fans synced the Wednesday's dance with the song, making it a global trend.

Celebrity and Influencer Recreations
5/7

Celebrity and Influencer Recreations

Camila Cabello, Doja Cat and many other famous influencers recreated the dance. Their versions attracted millions of views and boosted the trend!

Memes of Wednesday series
6/7

Memes of Wednesday series

Fans made edits of the dance in random situations like anime, sports and politics. The memes gave the scene endless life online.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS