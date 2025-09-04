Wednesday Addams Viral Dance Scenes That Made History
Wednesday Addams dance is creating history on social media! Her gothic spirit is being recreated by many fans on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and and other media platforms. The dance helped gain a large number of audiences for the release of Season 2 Part 2. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday Addams viral dance sensations!
The Iconic Dance Scene
Jenna Ortega performed this scene at Nevermore Academy's Rave'N ball. Her moves were perfectly fit for Wednesday's dark persona.
Who Choreographed the Performance?
Jenna revealed that she choreographed the dance herself. She took inspiration from 1980s punk bands and goth club dances. Fans admired her creativity.
Went Viral on Tiktok
The dance went viral on TikTok with millions of people recreating the performance. Users even added their own spins while keeping the OG moves.
Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary
Lady Gaga's song Bloody Mary became the unofficial soundtrack! Fans synced the Wednesday's dance with the song, making it a global trend.
Celebrity and Influencer Recreations
Camila Cabello, Doja Cat and many other famous influencers recreated the dance. Their versions attracted millions of views and boosted the trend!
Memes of Wednesday series
Fans made edits of the dance in random situations like anime, sports and politics. The memes gave the scene endless life online.
Disclaimer
