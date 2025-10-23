Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Know Their Combined Net Worth and Luxurious Lifestyle in 2025
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India’s most celebrated celebrity couples, are admired not just for their professional achievements but also for their luxurious lifestyle. As of 2025, their combined net worth and extravagant assets make them a true power couple, inspiring fans with their success, fashion, travel, and high-end living.
Net Worth
Virat Kohli has around ₹1,050 crore and Anushka Sharma ₹255 crore. Their combined net worth is more than ₹1,300 crore in 2025.
Luxury Homes
Their luxury homes are in Mumbai, Gurgaon, London, and Alibaug, with total value exceeding ₹100 crore.
Exotic Car Collection
Virushka have a car collection, including a Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8, Range Rover Vogue, and cars, worth several crores.
Millionaire Brand endorsements
Kohli endorses more than 30 different brands. Anushka makes millions on movie releases and endorsements making them both millionaires with high personal brand power and influence.
Work & Entrepreneurship
Both have a passion for entrepreneurship - Virat with One8, WROGN, Chisel Fitness, Nueva and Anushka with Nush and Clean Slate Filmz.
Luxury Life & Family
Their lifestyle is a balance of privacy, luxury vacations, family time, and inspiration, setting huge goals for young couples in India.
Disclaimer
All figures and lifestyle details are based on publicly available reports and media estimates. Actual net worth, assets, and lifestyle may vary. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.